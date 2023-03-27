© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SheThe chanting of a woman’s beauty
Is easy for a poet’s wit,
And, neatly tempting, to succeed,
Composing words in poems fruity.
But when you choose the way of freedom,
Good sense and moral outreach,
You love the truth, but smarmy speech
For you is totally forbidden.
You survey with your “conscience-measure”
The things, the folks around you:
What is and how, and who is who,
So as to minimize displeasure.
And having left the nervous rattle,
Hypocrisy and false pretense,
Delimiting all “no” and “yes”,
You guard yourself from any battle.
You needn't by glorification
And frisky boldness to attract
The maidens’ minds who can offhand
Be yours without cogitation.
In this world there is evil, goodness,
We are the part of it as well,
And therefore you don't rebel
And go your own way with prudence.
Accepting this world as a whole,
In your cognition you advanced,
The past abandoned in the past
And set up calmness as the soul
Of your creative, sound being
Where you rejoice in life non-stop
And dress the mind with feelings up
To elevate your way of living.
The one (who is a Fidus Achates *)
With her endearment and warmth
Will keep alive amour and troth,
And give the strength to gain the targets.
She’ll be a Muse for your creations;
Together you will reap the fruits
Of pure love, the joy of truth,
The cherished dreams implementations.
* Fidus Achates [ˈfīdəs ˈakidz] – (lat.) a faithful friend.