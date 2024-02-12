BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STANDING AGAINST THE DEMONS - SUPERBOWL | 2-11-2024
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
134 followers
283 views • 02/12/2024

Show #2084


Show Notes:




https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalms+5%2C+10%2C+17%2C+35%2C+58%2C+59%2C+69%2C+70%2C+79%2C+83%2C+109%2C+129%2C+137%2C+140&version=KJV

Days Of Elijah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqKcNwknGsA

Going up to the High Places  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmkVtM4zY3s

2 kings: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+kings+23%3A10&version=KJV

Psalm 94: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+94&version=KJV

Psalm 35: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+35&version=KJV

Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+23&version=KJV

Luke 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+10+&version=KJV

Psalm 100: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+100&version=KJV

1 Corinthians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+cor+2&version=KJV

Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews+11&version=KJV

Psalm 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+4&version=KJV

Psalm 34: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+34&version=KJV

Psalm 139: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+139&version=KJV

Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=romans+1&version=KJV

Psalm 27: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalms+27&version=msg

Psalm 74: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+74&version=AKJV

Romans 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+1&version=KJV

Galatians 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians+5&version=KJV

Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+23&version=KJV

Psalm 111: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+111&version=KJV

Psalm 112: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+112&version=nKJV

Psalm 140: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+140&version=amp

Matthew 18: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+18&version=KJV

Psalm 123: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+123&version=KJV

How Great thou art: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-m_6KN5ISA


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV


Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event


Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate


Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthsuperbowlpass the saltcoach dave live
