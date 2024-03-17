BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Midazolam and fentanyl were in her blood. There was no reason she should have been given them"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
03/17/2024

JAN 17, 2024. Experienced nurse Rebecca Rees (in the domain of care of the elderly care) recounts the story of her elderly mother, who had to be hospitalized in 2020 due dehydration which was caused by neglect of home care.

She was given intravenous fluids and was recovering well, until something catastrophic happened that caused sudden heavy vomiting for no discernible reason. The vomit got into her lungs causing her to suffocate and die.

Because Rebecca was rightfully suspicious, she insisted on an autopsy. Since the results of the first autopsy contained no toxicology investigation, she ordered a second one. Toxicology results showed that her mother had midazolam and fentanyl in her blood, while there was no valid medical reason for those drugs to be there.

The drugs were also not mentioned in any medical records, so they were administered illegally.

The coroner and police refused to do any further research on this medical murder.

If Rebecca hadn’t fought this hard to discover the Truth, it definitely would never have become known.

Rebecca’s story shows beyond any shadow of any reasonable doubt that her mother received involuntary euthanasia, even though she was definitely not in a terminal condition.

Watch full event here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14Jyidg2Z3I

SOURCE: https://odysee.com/@togetherdeclaration:a/midazolam-and-fentanyl-were-in-her

Mirrored - frankploegman

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
murderfentanylmidazolam
