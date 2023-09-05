Cancer: causes exposed and how to survive!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cancer diagnoses are heading toward #1 on the cause of death for Americans!! Of-course, this is if you do not include deaths from MD's prescribing poisonous drugs. I answer several important questions regarding a cause of Cancer and how it works to change your DNA. More importantly, I share how to survive. This video discusses Chromium as an essential mineral and how it becomes cancer causing. Then how to reduce it back to essential.