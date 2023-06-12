BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wrongful Arrest of "Pride" Counter Protest Preacher Dropped -- Not Nearly Enough
82 views • 06/12/2023

Reading PA, police Sergeant Bradley wrongfully arrested Damon Atkins and made up charges against him, which included fighting. The only thing that exonerated Mr. Atkins was a video that was shot of the event. The brazen falsification of charges, along with the wrongful arrest, should result not only in the loss of job for the police officer, but a large verdict for trampling on his civil rights, and wrongful arrest.#freespeech #pride #woke #firstamendment


free speechpridefirst amendmentreadingtyrantsauthoritariansstreet preacherpride eventreading pennsylvaniadamon atkinspride protestcounter protestersergeant bradleyreading papennsylvania policebad policing
