ERNEST BIGOT: Short Bus Dem Socialist Pulls Fire Alarm to Disrupt Congressional Vote

Ernest Bigot describes the horrific actions of Congressman Jamaal Bowman and his pulling a fire alarm "accidentally" in an effort to disrupt a Congressional vote to keep the government open.
He should go to jail under the same charge that those who walked into the capitol on January 6th did, interrupting a governmental proceeding.
#jamaalbowman #congress #hypocrisy