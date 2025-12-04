Yah's Misfits 04/12/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study, we will be discussing Exodus 4 & 5. The second half of the study is titled, “Can anything really be Judeo-Christian?” Why was Yahusha Messiah constantly rebuking the Pharisees? Just like they overthrew the Levitical Priesthood, are we seeing an infiltration of them corrupting modern-day churches?