Truth Seekers Mini Report - Is Single Family Home Zoning Racist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Angeline Marie discusses the sabotage of the single-family home, personal real estate property rights issue.
Sources:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/19/us-housing-prices-buying-rental-increases-home-supply
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2023/oct/11/culdesac-car-free-neighborhood-tempe-arizona