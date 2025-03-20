Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 20 March 2025

⚡️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of two mechanised brigades and two assault regiments of the AFU near Malaya Rybitsa, Ugroyedy, and Stepok (Sumy region).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 150 troops, four tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, including four infantry fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and two artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade close to Tishchenkovka, Kondraskhovka, Kupyansk, Novosergeyevka, and Katerinovka (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 240 troops, six motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of five mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and three National Guard brigades near Seversk, Dronovka, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Ivanopolye, and Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 180 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one ammunition depot.

📍Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops launched attacks on formations of one mechanised brigade, one jaeger brigade, one assault brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, one marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades close to Sukhaya Balka, Ulyanovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Sribnoye, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were more than 495 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicles, two pickup trucks, and three field artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Bogatyr, Fyodorovka, Vesyoloye, and Voskresenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 165 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including one Swedish-made 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery system.

📍The Dnepr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mountain assault brigade, four coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️The AFU losses were up to 90 troops, eight motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers and three electronic warfare stations.

🛫 Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, command posts and storage areas of unmanned aerial vehicles, a military echelon with AFU ammunition, depots of military hardware and materiel as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 153 areas.

📶 Air defence systems shot down five JDAM guided bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 225 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️658 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️47,578 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,374 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,530 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️22,752 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️33,083 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry