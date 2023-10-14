BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beware the Media Narrative - Don't be Deceived into Getting on the Bandwagon - This is the South Front of the same World War
New Patriot
New Patriot
1342 followers
1276 views • 10/14/2023

Question the narrative.  Examine the facts.  Understand the history.  Expose false teaching and modern evangelical superstition that is not supported by the panoply of truth in the Scriptures.  They solicit your support through intrigue, deception, false flag attacks, and media manipulation, just as with the war in Ukraine, whereby they deceived most people (normies) into supporting a Nazi regime.

The Attack on the USS Liberty:  https://youtu.be/V5WUIzrCxxo?si=48L2qrx3LiAFGrL1

Text of the Balfour Declaration: DEAR LORD ROTHSCHILD: I have much pleasure in conveying to you. on behalf of His Majesty's Government, the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations which has been submitted to, and approved by, the Cabinet: His Majesty's Government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing nonJewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country. I should be grateful if you would bring this declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation. Yours, Arthur James Balfour     https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/text-of-the-balfour-declaration

And this is not my favorite General on a media channel that I don't like, but here he is telling the truth (must watch):  https://youtu.be/6Knt3rKTqCk?si=cFXFJsAK6sAN-erQ


israelgazahamas
