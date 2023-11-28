How to Be a Renaissance Character 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #16

We discuss becoming a Renaissance man (or lady) and (surprisingly fun) memory hacks for remembering details about people. If you stick around till the end you'll hear Jonathan's wacky philosophical technique for taking money from atheists at bars. The episode concludes with a completely unrelated yet badass story about dogs rescuing a baby.





What's in this one...

Listener question about "lacking words"

Being a renaissance character

My Renaissance interests

The character flaw common among the limitless

How to NOT be a Renaissance character

Modern renaissance characters

How to remember details about people

Digital tools for remembering details

Money-making Technique

Badass story





Read 📑 All resources mentioned

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/175-renaissance-character