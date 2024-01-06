Create New Account
PinPoint STRIKE: Russia Destroyed NATO 'Storm Shadow' Missile Depots┃Russians Came Close To 'TORSKE'
The Prisoner
Fierce fighting is reported in the area of the so-called Torske Ledge. At the same time, it is worth noting that General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky was forced to officially admit that the Russian Army continues intensive offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Kupyansk directions and is also regrouping in the Krasniy-Liman direction of the front. Moreover, general Syrsky also stated that the Russians had significantly increased the use of combat aviation in the Krasniy-Liman direction..............

