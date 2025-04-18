Netanyahu Muscled His Way into White House Meetings

Steve Bannon says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu aggressively pressured President Trump to bomb Iran, but Trump rejected the push in favor of diplomacy. As Iran parades missiles and nears nuclear capability, leaks about Israel’s aborted strike have shaken US-Israel ties. Ambassador Mike Huckabee delivered Trump’s prayer at the Western Wall, while Secretary of State Rubio warned the US may exit Ukraine peace talks within days. Meanwhile, the Trump administration advances a Ukraine minerals deal, declassifies RFK files, and cracks down on Harvard’s foreign funding. Sen. Van Hollen’s meeting with MS-13-linked deportee Kilmar Abrego-Garcia sparks White House outrage. Trade war fallout threatens Tesla’s robot plans and may spike US mortgage rates. The Trump admin now officially labels COVID-19 a Chinese lab leak.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/18/25





