CTP (S2E54, 20240629) "Speculations and What Ifs" BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
3 views • 10 months ago

CTP S2E54 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jun 29 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E54) "Speculations and What Ifs"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

First, pardon the Ahs and Ums as I "hunt" across my Notes page at some sections of this Show and wasn't paying attention to not do the Ahs and Ums segways thing (Raw, UnCut, Show drop)... What do Richard Dawson, Steve Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Caitlin Clark, Sting, Donald Trump Jr., all have to do with 'Speculations and What Ifs?' Well, obviously; this is called a promo/tease; tune in to find out! :) LOL And remember (will make sense once hear Show) as song by Sting goes: "Free, Free, set them Free!"

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: The TLB corresponding/correlating "Speculations and What Ifs" piece.


Episode related pieces (lots of links this Show)...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- bitchute.com/channel/tm6Y8PhINQVn/

- brighteon.com/channels/jlenarddetroit

- rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit

- youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

- vimeo.com/jlenardwyandotte

- Video Only Jun 2024 CTP Show: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6nGCL_Ysduo

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/06/did-jesus-ever-contradict-himself-of-course-not-humankind-in-frailty-can-and-sometimes-and-does-get-things-wrong-2622143.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/religion/2024/06/christianity-the-bible-what-it-says-what-it-is-silent-on-realm-of-god-does-not-mean-preclusion-just-not-yet-revealed-2574087.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/education/2024/06/life-living-learning-from-mistakes-to-move-forward-2464067.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/sports/2024/06/will-wnba-actually-put-female-pro-sports-really-on-the-map-or-die-to-dei-correctness-hate-2785791.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/self-sufficiency/2024/06/will-you-always-be-self-sufficient-do-you-want-someone-else-making-that-determination-lifedeath-2540303.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/the-law/2024/06/for-the-left-gun-laws-they-passed-when-they-want-them-to-2459247.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/06/usa-past-present-what-is-its-future-2613616.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/religion/2024/05/life-walk-downriver-detroit-june-22nd-2024-udmi-rtl-2573883.html

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/rising-tides-lifts-all-boats/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/gun-laws-selective-application/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/mothers-day-retrospective/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/slaves-to-state/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/is-prayer-alone-enough/

- https://thelibertybeacon.com/crime-criminals-the-lefts-strained-lacking-credulity/

- https://buzzsprout.com/2210487/14196161-christitutionalist-politics-ctp-s1e27-a-very-different-kind-of-christmas-show

- https://buzzsprout.com/2210487/14657334-christitutionalist-politics-s1e38-quotations-some-great-peoples-words-that-still-resonate-today

- https://amazon.com/stores/Joseph-M-Lenard/author/B09WFSY5KN

- https://TerrorStrikes.info/shop

- https://JosephMLenard.us

- Joseph's Musical Heritage: https://TerrorStrikes.info/ThePolkaKings

- https://www.instagram.com/holycowcreamerywyandotte/ [Car Show every Monday 5pET-8pET]

- https://waamradio.com/radio-shows/

- https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sean-todd/episodes/The-Intersection-06-16-2024-e2kujs5

- https://tinyurl.com/MOCArchives

- https://tinyurl.com/YAHArchives

- https://tinyurl.com/ARTMiArchives

Keywords
podcastpodcastingpodcastersjlenarddetroitpodcaster
