PDJT: New shot at home ownership, the AMERICAN DREAM, create a beautification campaign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CPAC 2023 TRUMP speech : “We will get rid of ugly buildings and return to the magnificent classical style of Western civilization” I'll challenge gov of all 50 sates to join me in a great beatification campaign