Ukraine's "Victory Plan" Implies NATO Intervention

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for October 20, 2024…

- Ukraine unveils its “victory plan,” including membership in NATO, additional weapons, and all restrictions on their use lifted;

- Ukraine has also warned that it will pursue nuclear weapons if NATO membership is not granted;

- Former Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, has backed the “victory plan,” but complains Western support in terms of arms and ammunition have fallen far short of what’s required;

- No aspect of the “victory plan,” or the pursuit of nuclear weapons acknowledges the disparity between Ukraine, its Western sponsors and Russia in terms of military industrial capacity or trained manpower;

- Western-Ukrainian escalation with Russia at this juncture risks forcing a greater imperative for Russia in expanding the scope of its special military operation;





