Bible Prophecy & Jan 6 Invasion of Capitol Building In DC. Ashli Babbitt & A Dark Day in History

‘Today Was a Dark Day’ for the U.S. Capitol, Pence Says. Vice President Mike Pence condemned rioters who stormed the Capitol and said the building was secure as the Senate reconvened to certify the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden.





How the GOP’s rewriting of Jan. 6 paved the way for Trump’s comeback

Pressure from family members and advocates for accused rioters was amplified by online influencers and right-wing media figures, leading lawmakers to minimize, excuse and deny the violence and rehabilitate Trump





Donald Trump spent the days after Jan. 6, 2021, privately fuming about the election and his media coverage. Leaving office with an approval rating below 40 percent, he skipped Joe Biden’s inauguration and retreated to Mar-a-Lago. He was banned from posting on Twitter and avoided public appearances.





$30 million suit filed over Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt’s death. On the eve of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a $30 million wrongful death suit has been filed against the federal government for the Capitol Police shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.





Washington-based Judicial Watch filed the suit on behalf of Babbitt’s estate and her husband, Aaron Babbitt, claiming the officer who shot Babbitt was “incompetent” and “dangerous” and should have seen that the 35-year-old posed no threat to Congress when she entered the House speaker’s lobby.





