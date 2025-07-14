Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov inspected the units of the "Center" group of troops in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.

Adding:

🔴The Russian army has liberated Mayak in the DPR and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Adding:

Russia continues to operate under the assumption that U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine have not ceased and are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.