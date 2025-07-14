© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov inspected the units of the "Center" group of troops in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.
Adding:
🔴The Russian army has liberated Mayak in the DPR and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
Adding:
Russia continues to operate under the assumption that U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine have not ceased and are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.