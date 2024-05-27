BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Radicalization of Mosques in the U.S. Increases the Threat of Jihad - Brannon Howse
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
81 views • 11 months ago

Jihad is a word that is often used, but rarely defined. Jihad is the Islamic goal of dying in martyrdom with the hope of securing a place in paradise, explains Brannon Howse, the president of Worldview Broadcast Network. Brannon is also the creator of several eye-opening documentaries and the author of 13 books. He is well researched on how Islamic Jihad is currently threatening the United States and explains how Jihadists have infiltrated America through Hamas-linked mosques, and how the Muslim Brotherhood is connected with Nazism. Jihad is the murder of everyone who is an “infidel,” or a non-Muslim, and it is in direct contrast to the Word of God, which commands people to never commit murder.



TAKEAWAYS


The open border crisis is facilitating the arrival of millions of more potential Jihadists by design


College kids are converting to Islam at higher rates than ever before and recruited to participate in Islamic/pro-Palestinian demonstrations


There are millions of communists throughout the U.S. as well as Jihadists who want to kill as many Americans as possible


90 percent of American mosques today are directly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

In Their Own Words book: https://amzn.to/4arBwac

Stealth Invasion book: https://amzn.to/3WS1fFJ


Keywords
jihadusanazimuslimislamicpalestinianmosquesbrannon howsetina griffincounter culture mom showworldview broadcast networkmurderm infidel
