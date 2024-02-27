Was The CIA Aware Of The Plot By Ukrainian Intelligence To Assassinate Tucker Carlson In Moscow?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian news outlets are reporting that a suspect has been apprehended for allegedly working with Ukrainian Intelligence to assassinate Tucker Carlson only one day after we find out Ukraine has a dozen secret CIA bases throughout the country.
GO TO: https://shop.allamericangold.com/
Or Call (800) 951-0592
DONATE:
https://justinformednews.com/donate-2/
SCRIPTURE READING:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%221&version=HCSB
JustInformed Talk Radio Show:
BREAKING NEWS
MERCH STORE:
https://my-store-c80887.creator-spring.com/
LOCALS DOT COM
https://www.justinformedtalk.locals.com
Try Touchstone Essential Products TODAY!
https://justinformedtalk.thegoodinside.com/
OFFICIAL WEBSITE:
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/JustInformed1
GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/justinformu
GAB:
https://gab.com/JustInformedTalk
RUMBLE:
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/JustInformedTalk/posts
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/justinformedtalk/
JUSTINFORMED VLOG (YouTube):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6rypfcGbZ5htYpsuc-slOw
LBRY: