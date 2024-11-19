BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bible, Movies, Denzel, Bay of Pigs, Communism, Adventism, Powerful Pedos, DUI
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
4 views • 6 months ago

SR 2024-11-18 Denzel

Topic list:

* Why “Don’t muzzle the ox,” gives Johnny Christian comfort.
* The Decalogue AND the Law or IN the Law?
* Keeping the peace.
* “Snake Eyes” and the far-Left formula NO ONE strays from.
* “Child 44” revisited.
* What does “Right” look like? — “Snake Eyes” and beyond.
* Denzel and the Jesuits: what does he know and whose side is he on?
* Cynthia McKinney and “Catholic Educated”.
* How Satan controls power.
* On “forgiveness” and how to “pray for your enemies”.
* The “Bay of Pigs” “debacle” EXPLAINED (again), as only Johnny has done.
* State Communism: solution or sting? Ho-ho-ho Chi Minh.
* “Operation: HIGH JUMP”
* Is there hope for the Slavs?
* The truth about Adventism.
* Why are Adventists allowed to flourish?
* Johnny’s volunteer Team folies.
* How much will you be played?
* The resignation of the “Archbishop of Canterbury” and “Jimmy” Savile.
* SIX HUNDRED Sober drivers in Tennessee charged with “DUI”: what does this mean to you?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Keywords
biblejesuitsmovies
