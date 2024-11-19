Bible, Movies, Denzel, Bay of Pigs, Communism, Adventism, Powerful Pedos, DUI

SR 2024-11-18 Denzel

Topic list:

* Why “Don’t muzzle the ox,” gives Johnny Christian comfort.

* The Decalogue AND the Law or IN the Law?

* Keeping the peace.

* “Snake Eyes” and the far-Left formula NO ONE strays from.

* “Child 44” revisited.

* What does “Right” look like? — “Snake Eyes” and beyond.

* Denzel and the Jesuits: what does he know and whose side is he on?

* Cynthia McKinney and “Catholic Educated”.

* How Satan controls power.

* On “forgiveness” and how to “pray for your enemies”.

* The “Bay of Pigs” “debacle” EXPLAINED (again), as only Johnny has done.

* State Communism: solution or sting? Ho-ho-ho Chi Minh.

* “Operation: HIGH JUMP”

* Is there hope for the Slavs?

* The truth about Adventism.

* Why are Adventists allowed to flourish?

* Johnny’s volunteer Team folies.

* How much will you be played?

* The resignation of the “Archbishop of Canterbury” and “Jimmy” Savile.

* SIX HUNDRED Sober drivers in Tennessee charged with “DUI”: what does this mean to you?

_____________________

