NANOBOTS: REPLICON "SELF REPLICATING VACCINE" RELEASED IN JAPAN TO SPREAD WORLDWIDE
LetsBoGrandon
7 months ago

* THIS IS BASED ON RESEARCH, WHITE PAPERS, PATENTS, PUB MED, ETC.THIS IS MY ANALYSIS OF THAT INFORMATION. OBVIOUSLY, IM NOT A DOCTOR. AS ALWAYS, DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH(I have to say that)

Rob, Colorado


They've now admitted to releasing a self replicating organism inside the shots.."self replicating RNA" Means there's an organism self replicating w that RNA inside it. This is to be delivered to your DNA sequence "most likely". Look guys, there's no such thing as RNA that replicates itsself. Only an organism can do that. They're just leaving that part out. ITS I SIDE AN ORGANISM CALLED MYCOPLASMA. (In this case, Mycoplasma Pneumonia is that organism, most likely. It's a mycoplasma either way tho)

 This isn't new. This is the XXXINE program of recent years and this is basically a confession dressed up as a new thing, explained in a way that you do t go "WTF" and realize theyve been innoculating people w this crap for a long time. My guess is becus, up to this point, people haven't put this together. Please watch my last video for a greater compregension of these words "virus" "vaccine", mycoplasma, nanobot, etc so that these word games can't be played on you anymore. And last, pass this on. Knowledge is power. Mycolasma can be beat. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

usapandemicsurvivepreparenanobotsmycoplasmarepliconkostaive
