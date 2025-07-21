Sabotage on ‘Handala’ Flotilla: shown departing Italian port of Gallipoli en route to Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Handala’ departs Italian port of Gallipoli en route to Gaza
Part of Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Handala aims to save ‘STARVING CHILDREN’
The 2nd flotilla, video from yesterday.
Added later:
Gaza aid ship 'SABOTAGED' — crewmate Robert Martin
Handala crew says rope ‘deliberately wrapped around the propeller’
Drinking water replaced with SULFURIC ACID
Problems fixed before departing Gallipoli
Photos showed rope wrapped around propeller and the drinking water station with chemical chart saying Sulfuric acid.