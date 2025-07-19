BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CONGRESS CUTS 💲9 BILLION IN PRE-APPROVED FUNDING❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
40 views • 2 months ago

#trending #topstories #congress


At the heart of the rescissions package that passed in the Senate early Thursday morning is $9 billion in spending cuts, from funding that had previously been approved by Congress.


In a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said, "It’s a small but important step toward fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue.”


Republicans are celebrating the 51-48 vote, which gives the green light to claw back those funds, including about $8 billion in foreign aid they say is wasteful, citing examples in speeches.


"$18 million to gender diversity in the Mexican street lighting industry. 2.4 million to make international disaster aid more considerate of sexual orientation and gender identity $2.2 million to reduce xenophobia toward Venezuela migrants; $3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Miss.


Read more: https://abcnews4.com/news/nation-worl...


____________________

ABC News 4 (WCIV-TV) covers local news, weather, sports and more in the Charleston, South Carolina metro area and surrounding communities.


Website - https://abcnews4.com

Facebook - / abcnews4

Twitter - / abcnews4

Instagram - / abcnews4


Download our iOS Apps:

News - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/abc-new...

Weather - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/abc-new...


Download our Android Apps:

News - https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Weather - https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...


Submit news tips: [email protected]

Submit photo/video: https://abcnews4.com/chimein


#trending #topstories #congress #spending #congressbudget #onebigbeautifulbill #federalreserve #deficit #nationaldeficit #medicaid #medicaidcuts


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQv21GfF-Dg

Keywords
congressdrain the swampmulti pronged offensivecuts in pre-approved funding9 billion
