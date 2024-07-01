The Social Anxiety Protocol for Biohacking Confidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've received innumerable emails and communicated with a spectrum of people suffering silently from what is quite likely the most insidious mental health challenge of our time; social anxiety. Which is something I too have struggled with. The Biohacking Protocol which follows presents a novel, yet holistic approach to beating social anxiety...
2:08 The problem
4:59 The good news - A 50% "cure"
6:15 Biohacking willpower
6:50 For public speakers
7:41 A primer
8:45 The "Social Smart Drug" - Phenibut
17:20 Piracetam
19:53 Aniracetam
22:00 Oxiracetam
24:50 Kratom
27:30 Adaptogens
30:13 L-Theanine
33:43 What about alcohol?
36:14 The digital tools - Audio recording app
37:24 Coach.me - Habit tracking app
39:30 Dual N-Back - Brain training app for emotional resilience
41:08 Attending public events
47:42 The weekly protocol
59:40 Taking responsibility
