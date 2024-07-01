The Social Anxiety Protocol for Biohacking Confidence

I've received innumerable emails and communicated with a spectrum of people suffering silently from what is quite likely the most insidious mental health challenge of our time; social anxiety. Which is something I too have struggled with. The Biohacking Protocol which follows presents a novel, yet holistic approach to beating social anxiety...





2:08 The problem

4:59 The good news - A 50% "cure"

6:15 Biohacking willpower

6:50 For public speakers

7:41 A primer

8:45 The "Social Smart Drug" - Phenibut

17:20 Piracetam

19:53 Aniracetam

22:00 Oxiracetam

24:50 Kratom

27:30 Adaptogens

30:13 L-Theanine

33:43 What about alcohol?

36:14 The digital tools - Audio recording app

37:24 Coach.me - Habit tracking app

39:30 Dual N-Back - Brain training app for emotional resilience

41:08 Attending public events

47:42 The weekly protocol

59:40 Taking responsibility





Read ⏬ Everything Mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Social-Anxiety-Protocol





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Substack

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.