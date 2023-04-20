Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 20, 2023

Quo Vadis





April 21, 2023





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for only thus can you bear the weight of the trials that are approaching.





The men and women of faith will drink the bitter chalice of pain.





They will be persecuted and cast out.





The enemies will unite and great suffering will come to the Chosen of God.





Do not retreat.





I will be with you.





Seek forces in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Be faithful to Jesus and you will be victorious.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Pedro received another recent message that also spoke of persecution.





Here is the message of Our Lady from August 13, 2022: “Dear children, in God there is no half-truth.





My Jesus calls you to witness with your own lives to His Gospel and the teachings of His Church.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood, and the moment has come for you to return to the Lord.





“I ask you to be men and women of prayer.





Only by the power of prayer can you achieve victory.





Sincere and perfect prayer will lead you to my Son Jesus.





You are heading toward a painful future.





Those who love and defend the truth will drink the bitter cup of pain.





“Great persecution will lead many consecrated people to give up.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus will be with you.





Seek strength in the Words of my Jesus and in the Eucharist.





There is no victory without a cross.





I will always be at your side, even if you do not see me.





Repent and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





“Courage!





Be meek and humble of heart, and all will turn out well for you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.”





May God bless you and keep you!





