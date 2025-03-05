© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The BBC forgets to cut the live feed of their reporter in Kiev, and his comment on the Zelensky-Trump fiasco is priceless.
"I heard this is the second time in history that a president has f**ked someone in the Oval Office."
Adding:
💰 Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to halt foreign aid
The US Supreme Court has rejected the Donald Trump administration’s attempt to cancel $2 billion in USAID foreign payments, arguing that the funds remain allocated under existing contracts. The 5-4 ruling upholds a district court decision.
One of the four Supreme Court judges who opposed this ruling stated: "Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic 'No,' but a majority of this [Supreme] Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned."
Also:
Will Musk get GRILLED by lawmakers over DOGE cuts?
Elon Musk is meeting with Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss spending cuts proposed by his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
▪️In Congress, Republican leaders are currently aiming to pass a short-term budget that maintains existing spending levels.
▪️They are concerned about the rapid reductions affecting jobs and government programs in their home districts.
▪️US President Donald Trump, for his part, praised DOGE’s work during his speech to Congress, claiming $105 billion in savings.