We Are Warriors

I dedicate this to Texas and the fight to protect our border and sovereignty. This song is an anthemic call-to-action for all of humanity to fight for a better life that every single human being deserves. It is also a call to action against anti-human globalism, against tyranny of any kind including medial tyranny, climate change tyranny, financial tyranny, and against the criminal war cabal. The entire world is facing a choice between personal freedom and sovereignty vs. globalist control of every facet of our lives and enslaving us to suit their agenda. We are witnessing a dark vs. light, evil vs. good time in history. So, become a warrior, not a worrier. A shout out to Dr. Tess Lawrie, who founded the WCH. She wrote the beautiful lyrics for the chorus of the song and her words inspired the song that came to me in a dream.

It was amazing working with Zolani Mahola (The One Who Sings) from South Africa. Use the track and make your own version. Share with everyone you know.. Love to all.

Your support of my work is greatly appreciated. Donations can be made through Venmo: Kurt-Shore or subscribe to www.Patreon.com/kurtshore Or www.buymeacoffee.com/kurtshore

Also, please donate to the World Council for Health, a non-profit organization who is bravely leading the fight for medical sovereignty and human rights all over the world: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate









