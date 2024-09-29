BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨🚨 AIPAC 🚨🚨 The snake song Anti-sigmatism How He Plans to Arrest Christians when he gets in office who Disagree with Unconditionally Supporting Israel and they're ongoing GENOCIDE
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
1
58 views • 7 months ago

Christian Zionist and AIPAC 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Vjfw7UHl_E 
🚨🚨🚨Donald Trump and anti-sigmatism 🚨🚨🚨How He Plans To Arrest Christians when he gets in office who disagree with supporting Israel 🚨🚨🚨
https://www.brighteon.com/6563988b-bff8-4424-b8c3-eae0b1614cc6 If you disagree with the Jewish treatment or Israel wore on children then you are guilty of being anti-semitism according to Donald Trump why would anybody vote for either these two parties they are a duopoly and do not deserve our support wake up America it's only a matter time you Christians before the Noahide laws are in effect and a behead you because you believe in Jesus
 FEATURED1:29 🚨🚨 AIPAC 🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 UN-Registered Foreign Agents 🚨🚨 Epstein Files Blackmail Pedophile-Gate Pizza-Gate 🚨🚨God exposing the wickedness of our leaders   https://www.brighteon.com/65df5521-e9b1-4c4c-9864-d1192069eaa2

international war criminals ISRAEL, war criminals, genocide, Aipac Thomas Massie boldly stands up to ISRAEL, lobby November 1st 2023 Hope you are enjoying the news that your government can remotely detonate pagers. Just know that your smart phone has a lot more potential power than an old pager. Here is a video of an iPhone being induced to explode...





aipacgovernment cover upthe snakeanti-sigmatismdunptrump2024un-registered foreign agentsepstein files blackmail pedophile-gate pizza-gatechristian zionist and aipac
