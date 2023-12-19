Bidenomics Has Become Hidenomics
32 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
This [Bidan] thing is going off the rails.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (18 December 2023)
Keywords
depressiongreg gutfeldjesse wattersjoe bidenhomelessnesshunter bidenimpeachmentcost of livingrecessionsuicidespurchasing powerproxy warsprice inflationoverdosesbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer prices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos