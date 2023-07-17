Graphene Rain and Seeding Vermont Floods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/
❤ DONATE
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
👕 MERCH
https://climateviewer.creator-spring.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-AGsWO6c31cpQ-KZxneocICrNODHlYrSmlfDKiS-NXy2Qw4xLs6NptnQ6iY32AAw41bnd7lFLsDZIXvxrgisMtjU57pWxar6Ss-0YsmyTAIvyQG7VBw992sLv9x7ma2EfZeykFYHnAWLAil9vLZdpj3eOamXEAC5-uj2rkvfoqAPFuSmlD1hazJ8%3D
ExpressVPN
https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkF2%3ApQUxRyw3Q0&shareid=&irgwc=1
💻 SUPPORT US
Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn
Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series
https://yahstruck.com/
Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"
https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...
Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)
http://artisticpublication.com/
ExpressVPN
https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFxcrXExR3kU80&shareid=&irgwc=1
🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS
"Nuke Rumors & Climate Clocks" ft. Jim Lee 7/5/23
https://rumble.com/v2yajte-nuke-rumors-and-climate-clocks-ft.-jim-lee-7523.html
https://soundcloud.com/quite-frankly-podcast/nuke-rumors-climate-clocks-ft-jim-lee-7523
On Quite Frankly TV:
https://www.quitefrankly.tv/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
"Nuke Rumors & Climate Clocks" ft. Jim Lee 7/5/23
https://rumble.com/v2yajte-nuke-rumors-and-climate-clocks-ft.-jim-lee-7523.html
https://soundcloud.com/quite-frankly-podcast/nuke-rumors-climate-clocks-ft-jim-lee-7523
On Quite Frankly TV: https://www.quitefrankly.tv/
Scientists advance cloud-seeding capabilities with nanotechnology
https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/03/28/1048275/scientists-advance-cloud-seeding-capabilities-with-nanotechnology/
The UAE Exploits Nanotechnology to Enhance Rainfall
https://statnano.com/news/67002/The-UAE-Exploits-Nanotechnology-to-Enhance-Rainfall
3d reduced graphene oxide/sio 2 composite for ice nucleation
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20220002159A1/en
Weather Modification Incorporated
http://www.weathermodification.com/index.php
Justice Laws Website
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/w-5/index.html
Wayback Machine
https://web.archive.org/web/20230716204706/https://wmiradar.com/alberta/forecast/forecast.pdf
HAIL SUPPRESSION [4 records]
https://www.btb.termiumplus.gc.ca/tpv2alpha/alpha-eng.html?lang=eng&i&index=enr&srchtxt=HAIL+SUPPRESSION
How does the Alberta Hail Suppression Project Help Manage Severe Summer Weather?
https://fuseinsurance.ca/alberta-hail-suppression-project/
Climate Viewer 3D
https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=usfloods&baseLayer=bingAerial&east=-61.97&west=-74.00&north=44.33&south=40.08&mode=globe
ZOOM EARTH
https://zoom.earth/maps/precipitation/#view=44.7,-64.4,5z/date=2023-07-08,18:00,+10/model=icon
Earth’s atmosphere can clean itself, groundbreaking research finds
https://www.dev.thebrighterside.news/post/earth-s-atmosphere-can-clean-itself-groundbreaking-research-finds
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos