'Will Bomb America's...': Houthis' Explosive Warning After U.S., UK Airstrikes On Yemen

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, widely known as the Houthis, has issued a stark warning to the U.S. following a series of deadly airstrikes carried out by U.S. and UK forces in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. "Retaliation is coming," said a Houthi leader, vowing a fitting response after the airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including the capital, Amran governorate, and other areas. The raids occurred just a day after Yemeni militia struck Israel's Al-Naqab airbase with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile. Additionally, on November 8, the Houthis claimed responsibility for destroying a $30 million MQ-9 Reaper drone in Yemen, further escalating tensions in the region.
Mirrored - Times Of India
