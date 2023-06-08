BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOCKING: Biden's ICE Chief ABANDONS Post Amidst Border Crisis! Is The Truth Being HIDDEN?
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 06/08/2023

Tae D. Johnson, the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has announced his retirement, leaving the Biden administration’s immigration team unraveling. The retirement of two major officials, Johnson and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, has raised concerns about the administration’s handling of the border crisis. During fiscal year 2022, deportations have dropped to a concerning 72,177 - a significant decrease from the previous year and the previous administration. The administration’s approach to immigration has been deemed ineffective, and enforcement levels have amounted to an all-time low. The situation has left border agents overwhelmed, with no clear solution in sight. The American people deserve accountability and an effective,

Keywords
current eventsiceborder crisissouthern border
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy