Israel promote rumors of Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital Gaza

Israel is promoting rumors about Hamas tunnels under Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, which houses 50,000 Palestinian refugees. Without any other evidence and firmly rejected by Hamas, IDF just released 3D animated video as a legitimacy of the bombing of hospitals by Zionists with the support of the US and UK.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY