DAVID, NABAL AND ABIGAIL 1. SAMUEL 25:1-44

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 25:1-44. This story is about a wicked man and his good wife. Nabal came from the family of Caleb. David sent his young men to Nabal on the day that he had his special meal. David hoped that Nabal would be generous. David calls himself ‘your son David’. This means that David had been like a servant to Nabal. David gave Nabal honour because he was an important man. But Nabal insulted David. Nabal did not greet David’s men quickly. Nabal pretended that he did not know David. But everyone who lived in the country of Judah knew who David was. He knew that David was the son of Jesse. Nabal knew that David had been one of Saul’s servants. However, he described David as a bad slave who had run away. Nabal had prepared food for his servants but he was selfish.

