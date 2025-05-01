The Thoughts Will Come From the Feelings, What Is Subconscious Mind, Is the Mind Supreme? Intellect vs Soul, Importance of Emotions, The Way With God, Self-Honesty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20140208 Relationship With God - Understanding Your Emotional Self S1P1
Cut:
18m55s - 30m08s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
*************************
“WHAT’S GOING ON IN YOUR MIND EVEN RIGHT NOW, IS COMPLETELY DEPENDENT ON WHAT’S ALREADY BEEN INPUT INTO YOUR SOUL UP UNTIL THIS POINT.”
@ 23m43s
“YOUR SOUL HAS THE POWER TO EXPRESS ITSELF EMOTIONALLY ALL THE TIME. THAT’S WHERE THE TRUE PROGRESSION COMES FROM – OUR SOUL, NOT FROM THE MIND.”
@ 24m37s
“THE ONLY TIME YOU CAN BE MANIPULATED IS WHEN YOUR EMOTIONS ARE OUT OF HARMONY WITH WHAT’S IN YOUR MIND.”
@ 27m07s
“GOD WANT TO CONNECT WITH YOUR SOUL NOT WITH YOUR MIND. GOD WANTS TO CONNECT WITH YOUR FEELINGS, YOUR FEAL FEELINGS.”
@ 29m04s