Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 12
channel image
Liz Crokin
5 Subscribers
54 views
Published a month ago

Liz Crokin and Troy Spurrill with Synapse Center for Health and Healing discuss the impact Trauma can have on the body and what part of the brain is involved. Practical solutions and along with some innovative solutions are offered up. Many people are walking around in fight or flight and mild forms of PTSD and don't know it. Listen in to see if you are one of those people.



Keywords
healthhealingliz crokinvampire hunterdr troy spurrillsynapse center

