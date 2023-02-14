X22 REPORT Ep. 2996a - Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2996a - Feb 13, 2022
Woke Banking/Investing Has Been Put On Notice, D’s Fall Right Into Trump’s Trap
The Biden admin lied again, they were working with the [WEF] to create a report that says gas stoves are dangerous. DeSantis is now going after woke financial institutions, every governor should be doing this. Trump trapped the D's with the tax cuts.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
