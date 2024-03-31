© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver: The battle has begun…. like magicians they’re constantly trying to fool us with their tricks & sleight of hand….but, fighting for truth matters!
Neil Oliver says everything they tell us and have told us from Covid to Climate & Ukraine is a lie!
He says the lies are so bad, they think we're all stupid or we enjoy being lied to! Like Carbon Taxes making people richer! Right Trudeau?