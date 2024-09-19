The Therapeutic Use of Light to Improve Health — Interview with Dr. Alexander Wunsch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2017 Interview
Photobiology is the therapeutic use of light to improve health. In this interview, Dr. Alexander Wunsch, one of the leading experts in photobiology, explains the historical significance of photobiology.
Photobiology is the therapeutic use of light to improve health. Heliotherapy is the therapeutic use of sunlight.
In the late 19th century, we started gaining a great deal of knowledge about how light acts on the human body, starting with the experiments of A. Downes and T.P. Blunt, who discovered that UV radiation kills bacteria.
From 1900 to 1950, phototherapy was a state of the art therapeutic intervention in medicine. Today, much of what was common knowledge has been lost, and we’re now rediscovering the vital importance of sunlight.
Article link: https://bit.ly/3XNgzmN
