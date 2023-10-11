BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep 3183b - Warmongers Are Being Exposed, Missile Warning System Transferred To SF, Stage Is Set
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
77 views • 10/11/2023

X22 REPORT Ep 3183b - Oct. 10, 2023

Warmongers Are Being Exposed, Missile Warning System Transferred To SF, Stage Is Set


The [DS] tried to use a wag the dog tactic to distract the population. The people are now seeing the warmongers. Trump and the patriots are exposing the people that are pushing war, once the D's are coming to the side of Trump and as we go throughout 2024 and the economy breaks down, the border invasion gets worse and we head into war the people of this country will start to understand who the true enemy is. This will all come together for the 2024 election.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!

https://virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy