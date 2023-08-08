SAVING OUR CHILDREN | An event the world must see.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join myself and Jason Shurka for a very special event that caused for a
very interesting situation to stir up in Jason's home town of Port
Washington, NY. Learn more at https://raysoflightli.com and make sure to follow them on Instagram (@raysoflightli) to show your support!