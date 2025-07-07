BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #2 Eight Blind Mice

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mamas News! This week we cover:





Alex Jones tries to persuade Trump to denounce the Warp Speed okey-doke (and maybe even has the documents to prove it)."No squirty cream for you!" orders New York City's food Nazis.The UK government does not approve Covid shots for pregnant or breastfeeding women; but does approve them for pregnant or breastfeeding women.The fifth (or is it sixth?) COVID booster jab as recommended by the FDA and eight experimental mice.





In between, other topics spontaneously arise like rib abnormalities on an injected lab rodent.





This Weeks News Challenge:- ⁠Joe Biden claims that when he lived in Delaware he single-handedly took down the drug gang downstairs to help the old lady upstairs⁠.

But what is your favourite Joe Biden tall tale?





