Exact Moment of the Explosion on the Pemex Platform in Bay of Campeche, Gulf of Mexico - Seven Missing, so far Six Injuries have been Reported

Exact moment of the explosion on the Pemex platform in Campeche; So far six injuries have been reported. This happened earlier today, Friday, July 7.

If you want to know more, this has the latest so far about this well. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-07/pemex-gas-platform-exploded-friday-with-some-workers-missing

Cynthia said - this about another well - This well was also owned by PEMEX and at the same vicinity in the Bay of Campeche of the Gulf of Mexico. There was a big blowout at the Ixtoc 1. It was an exploratory oil well. On 3 June 1979, the well suffered a blowout resulting in the largest oil spill in US history at its time. To-date, it remains the second largest oil spill in US history after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

I've worked in the oil business for most of my working life. I remember when my boss went on the Ixtoc 1 platform to help contain the well and stop the blowout. Another boss went to the Deepwater Horizon to help there then too.

Here's some more info about this well if interested.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ixtoc_I_oil_spill













