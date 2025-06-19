RT News - June 19 2025 2PM GMT

June 19, 2025

rt.com





Israel targets Iran's heavy-water nuclear reactor as Tehran's missile defences intercept nearby strikes as the week-long war has no end in sight. Iran's state broadcasting centre is left in ruins, two civilians are killed as Israel is accused of war crimes amid its deadly campaign. Tehran strikes back with Israel's layered missile defence system unable to cope with the waves of Iranian cruise and ballistic missiles. As a hospital is damaged in Tel Aviv, the IRGC says the Israel military is evacuating.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





