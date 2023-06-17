Legal Fund Appeal (2023) - Richplanet TV (306)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Richard D. Hall is appealing for funds to fight a High Court civil action, which relates to his work on the 2017 Mancherster Arena incident.
Please help Richard if you are able to here, but dont use the GoFund Me link as TPTB have shut it down:
https://www.richplanet.net/legal.php
Further Info:
https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/2023/06/15/richard-d-hall-manchester-court-case-documents/
Mirrored - Rich Planet TV