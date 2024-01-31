Create New Account
Urgent Prophetic Connections: Eagle Pass and the Return of American Pharoah
Ark of Grace Ministries
Join Amanda as she reveals a prophetic connect the dots between the state of the nation and names of Kentucky Derby Horses from years past to now. See how American Pharoah plays a role in all this and its relevance to Eagle Pass, TX. You don’t want to miss this revelation! Tune in Jan. 30 at 5pm ET.

Keywords
propheticeagle passamanda graceark of grace ministriesamerican pharoah

