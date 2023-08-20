All Nations Gets The Mark Of The Beast Via This Sorcery

Sit and pay attention to the church falling away from faith in Jesus uniting with the world in fear. The world and what we know as the church will be saying the mark of the beast is coming or that or this is the mark as everyone is marched right into the arms of the Antichrist due to ignorance of religious leaders.





We are living in days of Noah. Everyone was marked as corrupted flesh at a level where they could not be led by God's Spirit. Children especially will be the easiest to corrupt via use of one or both parents or guardian. No children were in Noah's ark. Want to save yourself and your child; focus on the soul.