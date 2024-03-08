Rosa Koire, warned us about the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shortly before her untimely death, Rosa Koire—author of 'Behind the Green Mask'—warned us about the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21 (which Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone of), and why it's so important that we resist it with all our might.
Source - Video Advice
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia