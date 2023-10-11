THE AUTHORITY OF JESUS BEING QUESTIONED LUKE 20:1-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 20:1-26. Jesus had upset the Temple trade. The religious
leaders sent an official group of Jewish rulers to examine his authority. They
were members of the ‘Sanhedrin’. The religious leaders had failed with their
direct question about Jesus’ authority. They were afraid of the crowd. Again
this prevented their plan to arrest Jesus. They were afraid for their own
safety. And if the crowd disturbed the peace, there would be trouble with the
Romans.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au